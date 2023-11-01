Dejounte Murray will hope to make a difference for the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Washington Wizards.

In his most recent time on the court, a 127-113 win over the Timberwolves, Murray tallied 41 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Let's break down Murray's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-106)

Over 19.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-128)

Over 4.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+118)

Over 5.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-106)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were 17th in the NBA last year, allowing 114.4 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Wizards were 12th in the NBA last year, giving up 43 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Wizards were ranked seventh in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 24.8 per contest.

The Wizards were the ninth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12 makes per game.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 30 19 7 2 1 0 2 3/10/2023 36 16 7 7 1 0 1 3/8/2023 39 17 4 6 1 0 3 2/28/2023 35 15 2 5 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.