Georgia (7-2) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Saturday, December 16 at 1:30 PM ET, at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Upcoming Georgia games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Georgia Tech H 1:30 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Pittsburgh N 12:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Ball State N 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Wofford H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Texas A&M H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Arkansas A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Alabama H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Florida A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Missouri A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Ole Miss H 1:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Auburn A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Tennessee H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Kentucky H 12:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Mississippi State A 7:30 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Vanderbilt H 12:00 PM

Georgia's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Location: Stegeman Coliseum

Top Georgia players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Javyn Nicholson 9 15.8 8.9 0.8 0.9 0.7 44.0% (55-125) 0.0% (0-1)
Zoesha Smith 9 12.8 5.8 1.8 1.0 0.6 47.6% (49-103) 25.0% (1-4)
De'Mauri Flournoy 9 10.0 1.6 1.4 1.1 0.0 34.9% (30-86) 31.3% (15-48)
Asia Avinger 9 6.4 2.4 3.4 1.7 0.2 37.3% (22-59) 40.9% (9-22)
Taniyah Thompson 9 6.3 1.8 0.3 0.2 0.0 42.1% (24-57) 0.0% (0-13)

