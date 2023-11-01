When you're rooting for Georgia State during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Panthers' recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Georgia State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Lucas Taylor 6 14.0 2.7 1.5 0.3 0.2 Toneari Lane 6 13.0 2.3 0.8 0.3 0.2 Dwon Odom 6 10.3 4.7 3.7 0.3 0.3 Jay'Den Turner 6 10.2 9.0 1.0 1.7 0.2 Jamaine Mann 6 8.5 2.7 0.3 0.3 0.2 Leslie Nkereuwem 6 7.7 4.5 0.7 1.0 0.3 Brenden Tucker 6 6.5 1.3 1.2 0.3 0.0 Edward Nnamoko 6 3.0 2.5 0.3 0.3 0.3 Rickey Bradley, Jr. 6 3.0 2.3 2.2 0.3 0.0 Julian Mackey 5 1.8 1.0 0.4 0.2 0.0

Georgia State season stats

Georgia State has won three games so far this season (3-3).

The Panthers have one home win this year (1-1) and are 2-2 on the road.

Georgia State notched its best win of the season on November 22, when it defeated the Little Rock Trojans, who rank No. 151 in the RPI rankings, 93-90 in overtime.

This season, the Panthers haven't played a single game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are three games against Top 25 teams remaining on Georgia State's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Georgia State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Kennesaw State A 1:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 Middle Georgia State H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Mercer A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 BYU A 9:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Toccoa Falls H 11:00 AM

