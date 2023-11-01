If you're a die-hard fan of Georgia State women's basketball, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other Panthers apparel. For additional details, continue scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Georgia State Panthers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Georgia State team leaders

Want to buy Crystal Henderson's jersey? Or another Georgia State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Mikyla Tolivert 5 13.0 4.0 2.4 1.6 0.6 Crystal Henderson 6 10.5 3.2 3.7 2.3 0.0 Kaleigh Addie 6 9.8 1.0 1.2 1.8 0.0 Mya Williams 6 9.5 1.7 1.5 1.0 0.0 Deasia Merrill 5 7.2 6.8 0.6 0.8 1.4 Kamryn Dziak 6 5.8 1.3 0.2 1.0 0.0 Erin Turral 6 4.7 2.5 1.3 1.3 0.0 Alyssa Phillip 6 3.7 7.2 0.7 1.3 0.7 Patience Williams 6 2.5 3.3 0.8 0.5 0.8 Aniya Palmer 5 2.8 2.6 0.6 1.4 0.4

Georgia State season stats

Georgia State has won four games so far this season (4-2).

The Panthers are 3-2 at home and 1-0 on the road this year.

Georgia State took down the No. 192-ranked (according to the RPI) Kennesaw State Owls, 62-52, on November 14, which goes down as its best win of the season.

The Panthers have matched up with a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Georgia State has 22 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Panthers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Georgia State games

Check out the Panthers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 10 Georgia Tech A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Winthrop A 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Clemson A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 LaGrange H 1:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 Troy A 4:30 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Georgia State this season.

Check out the Panthers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.