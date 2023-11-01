Just because you're sitting on the sofa watching the Georgia Tech game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Yellow Jackets with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Georgia Tech team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kayla Blackshear 7 15.9 7.3 1.6 1.6 0.3 Tonie Morgan 7 15.7 7.1 5.0 1.0 0.4 Rusne Augustinaite 7 13.4 4.1 1.6 0.3 0.0 Ines Noguero 7 7.9 5.3 2.1 1.7 0.3 D'Asia Thomas-Harris 7 6.4 5.1 0.4 0.6 0.4 Kara Dunn 4 5.0 1.0 0.3 0.5 0.5 Sydney Johnson 7 2.7 1.6 2.1 0.3 0.3 Avyonce Carter 4 3.5 1.8 1.3 1.0 0.0 Ariadna Termis 6 2.2 1.3 0.2 0.2 0.0 Aixa Wone Aranaz 7 1.9 3.1 1.9 0.4 0.0

Georgia Tech season stats

Georgia Tech has a 5-2 record so far this season.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-1 at home, 1-0 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the Rice Owls on November 16, Georgia Tech captured its best win of the season, which was a 78-75 road victory.

The Yellow Jackets have played zero games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

There are 23 games left on Georgia Tech's schedule in 2023-24, and seven are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Georgia Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Nebraska A 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Mercer H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Georgia State H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Georgia A 1:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 South Carolina Upstate H 2:00 PM

