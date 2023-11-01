Southeast Division opponents battle when the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) welcome in the Washington Wizards (0-1) at State Farm Arena, beginning on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Information

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young averaged 26.2 points, 3.0 boards and 10.2 assists last season.

Dejounte Murray collected 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He drained 46.4% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.

Clint Capela collected 12.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Onyeka Okongwu posted 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He made 63.8% of his shots from the field (fifth in league).

De'Andre Hunter put up 15.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists. He sank 46.1% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole posted 20.4 points, 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds last season.

Kyle Kuzma averaged 21.2 points, 3.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

Tyus Jones posted 10.3 points, 5.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Deni Avdija put up 9.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Daniel Gafford put up 9.0 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists.

Hawks vs. Wizards Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hawks Wizards 118.4 Points Avg. 113.2 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 114.4 48.3% Field Goal % 48.5% 35.2% Three Point % 35.6%

