The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (1-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawks are favored by 8.5 points in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT

BSSE and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 127 - Wizards 111

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 8.5)

Hawks (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-15.9)

Hawks (-15.9) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 237.8

Hawks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Hawks were the third-best squad in the league (118.4 points per game) last season. On defense, they were 25th (118.1 points conceded per game).

Atlanta collected 44.4 rebounds per game and conceded 44.1 boards last season, ranking 10th and 19th, respectively, in the league.

Last season the Hawks were ranked 18th in the league in assists with 25 per game.

Last year, Atlanta was fourth-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and ranked 14th in turnovers forced (13.5).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks were 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.8) last year. They were 21st in 3-point percentage at 35.2%.

