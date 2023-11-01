Where to Get Jessie Bates III Falcons Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Do you live and breathe all things Atlanta Falcons? Then take off that BBQ-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your support for Jessie Bates III and the Falcons.
Jessie Bates III 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|73
|1.0
|0.0
|3
|5
Bates Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|2
|2
|Week 2
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|1
|1
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 6
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|13
|0
|0
Jessie Bates III's Next Game
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: FOX
