Kennesaw State (3-4) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign on Monday, December 11 at 7:30 PM ET, on the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Upcoming Kennesaw State games

Kennesaw State's next matchup information

Opponent: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Humphrey Coliseum

Top Kennesaw State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Prencis Harden 7 11.6 4.9 0.9 1.3 0.4 41.4% (29-70) - Carly Hooks 6 11.0 3.3 2.0 0.8 0.8 28.7% (25-87) 25.0% (4-16) Keyarah Berry 5 10.2 3.4 0.4 1.2 0.0 41.3% (19-46) 38.5% (5-13) Sophia Rueppell 7 5.4 1.7 0.4 0.6 0.0 35.7% (15-42) 24.2% (8-33) Trynce Taylor 6 4.3 3.0 0.3 1.0 0.5 42.3% (11-26) -

