The Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) on Wednesday, November 1 at Crypto.com Arena, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Knee Rui Hachimura PF Questionable Eye 8 3 0.3 Cameron Reddish SF Questionable Foot 3.7 2 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Boston Jr. SG Out Quadricep Terance Mann SG Questionable Ankle

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSC

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5.5 225.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.