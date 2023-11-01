It's not enough to simply be a fan of Mercer. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Bears by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Mercer Bears jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Mercer team leaders

Want to buy Jalyn McCreary's jersey? Or another Mercer player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jalyn McCreary 6 13.5 5.3 0.8 1.2 1.0 Robby Carmody 6 12.2 2.2 1.5 0.5 0.0 Amanze Ngumezi 6 7.3 4.7 0.8 0.5 0.8 Jake Davis 6 7.2 4.3 0.8 1.0 0.5 Jah Quinones 6 5.5 2.7 1.2 1.3 0.2 Caleb Hunter 6 5.2 2.0 1.7 1.5 0.0 Jalen Cobb 6 3.7 1.3 1.0 0.5 0.0 David Thomas 6 3.5 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.0 Anthony Benard 6 3.3 0.7 2.7 0.3 0.0 Alex Holt 5 2.8 2.2 0.0 0.0 0.4

Mercer season stats

Mercer has only two wins (2-4) this season.

The Bears have a 0-1 record at home and a 1-2 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

Mercer captured its signature win of the season on November 24, when it took down the Tennessee State Tigers, who rank No. 312 in the RPI rankings, 60-59.

The Bears are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

Of Mercer's 25 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Bears? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Mercer games

Check out the Bears in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Georgia A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 South Alabama H 11:00 AM Sat, Dec 9 Georgia State H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 FGCU H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Queens H 7:00 PM

Check out the Bears this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.