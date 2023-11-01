Currently 2-6, the Mercer Bears' next matchup is at home versus the Georgia State Panthers, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Mercer games

Mercer's next matchup information

Opponent: Georgia State Panthers

Georgia State Panthers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Hawkins Arena

Hawkins Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Mercer players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jalyn McCreary 8 13.4 5.1 0.6 1.5 1.1 47.7% (42-88) 33.3% (1-3) Robby Carmody 8 10.5 2.4 1.4 0.4 0.3 51.9% (27-52) 45.5% (10-22) Amanze Ngumezi 8 7.9 4.6 1.0 0.6 0.6 49.0% (25-51) 29.4% (5-17) Jake Davis 8 7.8 4.0 1.1 0.8 0.4 41.5% (22-53) 34.2% (13-38) Jah Quinones 8 5.9 3.4 1.8 1.0 0.1 45.9% (17-37) 41.7% (5-12)

