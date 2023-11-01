Before Tyler Allgeier and the Atlanta Falcons take the field, show your team pride with officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other apparel. Below, you will find additional details on the newest gear, along with a breakdown of Allgeier's numbers.

Tyler Allgeier 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 125 402 3 3.2 17 12 83 0

Allgeier Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 75 2 3 19 0 Week 2 Packers 16 48 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Lions 7 12 0 2 17 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 16 0 1 -4 0 Week 5 Texans 17 40 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 13 51 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 21 59 0 3 53 0 Week 8 @Titans 8 31 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 12 39 1 2 -9 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 9 31 0 1 7 0

Tyler Allgeier's Next Game

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 TV: FOX

