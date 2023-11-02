Want to know how to stream high school football games in Chatham County, Georgia this week? We have what you need here.

Chatham County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Savannah Christian Preparatory School at Liberty County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2

7:30 PM ET on November 2 Location: Hinesville, GA

Hinesville, GA Conference: 3A - Region 3

3A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Memorial Day School at Robert Toombs Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Lyons, GA

Lyons, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

H. V. Jenkins High School at Statesboro High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Statesboro, GA

Statesboro, GA Conference: 5A - Region 1

5A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Beach High School at Calvary Day School