The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Colton Sissons score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Sissons stats and insights

Sissons has scored in four of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal against the Kraken this season in one game (one shot).

Sissons has no points on the power play.

He has a 27.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

