Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in DeKalb County, Georgia, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Miller Grove High School at Westminster Schools
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Dunwoody High School at North Atlanta High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Grove High School at Carver High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
