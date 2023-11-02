Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Douglas County, Georgia this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Douglas County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Lithia Springs High School at Benjamin E. Mays High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2

7:00 PM ET on November 2 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

East Paulding High School at Alexander High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2

7:30 PM ET on November 2 Location: Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, GA Conference: 6A - Region 5

6A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Newnan High School at New Manchester High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Chapel Hill High School at Villa Rica High School