Can we anticipate Filip Forsberg scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

  • Forsberg has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • He has a 2.8% shooting percentage, attempting four shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have given up 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

