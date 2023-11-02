Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
In Macon County, Georgia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macon County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Macon County High School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Buena Vista, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
