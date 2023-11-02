Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
In Newton County, Georgia, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Newton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Jefferson High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Covington, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lumpkin County High School at West Hall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Oakwood, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockdale County High School at Alcovy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Covington, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
