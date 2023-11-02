The Seattle Kraken (3-5-2) will host the Nashville Predators (4-5) on Thursday, with the Kraken coming off a win and the Predators off a defeat.

Watch ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW to take in the action as the Kraken and Predators hit the ice.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Predators vs Kraken Additional Info

Predators vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/12/2023 Predators Kraken 3-0 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators give up 2.9 goals per game (26 in total), 11th in the NHL.

The Predators have 25 goals this season (2.8 per game), 21st in the league.

Defensively, the Predators have allowed 24 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (25 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 9 1 7 8 7 4 0% Ryan O'Reilly 9 4 3 7 2 10 54.2% Roman Josi 9 1 5 6 6 0 - Thomas Novak 9 4 2 6 6 11 42.9% Colton Sissons 9 5 0 5 2 2 49.6%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken rank 27th in goals against, allowing 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

The Kraken's 24 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players