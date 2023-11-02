Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rockdale County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Rockdale County, Georgia is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Rockdale County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Flowery Branch High School at Heritage High School - Conyers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Conyers, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Salem High School at Academy of Richmond County
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockdale County High School at Alcovy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Covington, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
