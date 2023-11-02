When the Nashville Predators take on the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Roman Josi score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

