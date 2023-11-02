Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will meet the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Josi in the Predators-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Roman Josi vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Josi Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Josi has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 24:17 on the ice per game.

In one of nine games this year, Josi has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In five of nine games this year, Josi has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Josi has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of nine games played.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Josi hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Josi has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Josi Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 9 Games 4 6 Points 0 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

