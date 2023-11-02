Thomas Novak will be among those in action Thursday when his Nashville Predators face the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. If you're considering a wager on Novak against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Thomas Novak vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Novak Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Novak has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 14:56 on the ice per game.

Novak has scored a goal in three of nine games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Novak has registered a point in a game five times this season out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Novak has an assist in two of nine games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Novak has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Novak going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Novak Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 9 Games 3 6 Points 1 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.