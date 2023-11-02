Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Troup County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Troup County, Georgia has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Troup County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Landmark Christian School at Callaway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: LaGrange, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Troup County High School at LaGrange High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: LaGrange, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
