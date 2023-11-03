Giannis Antetokounmpo and Julius Randle are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks play at Fiserv Forum on Friday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG

ESPN, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -122) 10.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -114) 0.5 (Over: +122)

Antetokounmpo has recorded 24.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.0 points fewer than Friday's points prop total.

He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (10.5).

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- three per game -- is 1.5 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged zero made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +122) 5.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +112)

The 22.5 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 2.0 less than his prop total on Friday (24.5).

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

Lillard's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Friday's prop bet.

He three made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

Malik Beasley Props

PTS 3PM 9.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +112)

The 9.5-point over/under for Malik Beasley on Friday is 2.0 lower than his scoring average.

Beasley's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Friday over/under.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -133) 2.5 (Over: +162)

Friday's over/under for Randle is 17.5 points, 3.8 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 11.7 is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).

Randle averages 6.7 assists, 3.2 more than Friday's over/under.

Randle has made two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -112) 3.5 (Over: +118) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +150)

The 20 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 3.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (23.5).

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

Brunson's four made three-pointers per game is 1.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

