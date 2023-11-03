Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Carroll County, Georgia this week.

    • Carroll County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Crawford County High School at Temple High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Temple, GA
    • Conference: 1A - Region 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mt. Zion High School - Carroll at Pace Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bowdon High School at Mt. Zion High School - Carroll

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Carrollton, GA
    • Conference: 1A Division II - Region 7B
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Carroll County Central High School at Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Ringgold, GA
    • Conference: 4A - Region 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chapel Hill High School at Villa Rica High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Villa Rica, GA
    • Conference: 5A - Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

