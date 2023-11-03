If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Catoosa County, Georgia, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Catoosa County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Ringgold High School at Gordon Lee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Chickamauga, GA

Chickamauga, GA Conference: 3A - Region 6

3A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll County Central High School at Heritage High School