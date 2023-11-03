Searching for how to watch high school football games in Dougherty County, Georgia this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

  • Cobb County
  • Fulton County

    • Dougherty County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Southland Academy at Deerfield-Windsor School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Albany, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.