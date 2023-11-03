Is there high school football on the docket this week in Evans County, Georgia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Evans County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Bulloch Academy at Pinewood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Bellville, GA

Bellville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Claxton High School at Bryan County High School