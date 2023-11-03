Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Floyd County, Georgia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Floyd County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Armuchee High School at Dade County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Trenton, GA

Trenton, GA Conference: 1A - Region 7

1A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pepperell High School at Coosa High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Rome, GA

Rome, GA Conference: 1A - Region 7

1A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Darlington School at Trion High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Trion, GA

Trion, GA Conference: 1A - Region 7

1A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Etowah High School at Rome High School