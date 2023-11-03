A quarterfinal is next up for Harold Mayot in the Moselle Open, and he will face Ugo Humbert. Mayot has +1400 odds to be crowned champion at Les Arenes de Metz.

Mayot at the 2023 Moselle Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: November 4-11

November 4-11 Venue: Les Arenes de Metz

Les Arenes de Metz Location: Metz, France

Metz, France Court Surface: Hard

Mayot's Next Match

On Thursday, November 9 at 12:00 PM ET, Mayot will face Humbert in the quarterfinals, after getting past Gregoire Barrere 7-6, 2-6, 7-6 in the previous round.

Mayot is listed at +333 to win his next match versus Humbert.

Mayot Stats

Mayot is coming off a 7-6, 2-6, 7-6 win over No. 85-ranked Barrere in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Through five tournaments over the past 12 months, Mayot has gone 9-4 and has yet to win a title.

Mayot is 4-1 on hard courts over the past year.

Mayot, over the past 12 months, has played 13 matches across all court types, and 26.6 games per match.

In his five matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Mayot has played 26.4 games per match.

Mayot, over the past 12 months, has won 79.3% of his service games and 28.9% of his return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Mayot has won 67.4% of his games on serve and 25.6% on return.

