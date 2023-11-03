Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Jackson County, Georgia and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Jackson County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
East Jackson Comp. High School at Athens Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Athens, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gainesville High School at Jackson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Hoschton, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
