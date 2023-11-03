Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mitchell County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
High school football competition in Mitchell County, Georgia is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mitchell County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Brooks County High School at Pelham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Pelham, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mitchell County High School at Baconton Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Baconton, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 1B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.