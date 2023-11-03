Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Polk County, Georgia is happening this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Polk County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Northwest Whitfield High School at Cedartown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Cedartown, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
