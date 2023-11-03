A quarterfinal is up next for Ugo Humbert in the Moselle Open, and he will face Harold Mayot. Humbert's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Les Arenes de Metz are +250, the No. 2 odds in the field.

Humbert at the 2023 Moselle Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: November 4-11

November 4-11 Venue: Les Arenes de Metz

Les Arenes de Metz Location: Metz, France

Metz, France Court Surface: Hard

Humbert's Next Match

Humbert will meet Mayot in the quarterfinals on Thursday, November 9 at 12:00 PM ET, after getting past Dominic Thiem in the last round 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.

Humbert Stats

Humbert defeated No. 95-ranked Thiem 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 on Tuesday to make the .

Humbert is 27-24 over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.

Humbert is 21-15 on hard courts over the past year.

Humbert has played 25.4 games per match in his 51 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

In his 36 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Humbert has averaged 25.2 games.

Humbert has won 23.2% of his return games and 78.4% of his service games over the past 12 months.

Humbert has won 24.2% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has claimed 79.2% of his service games during that timeframe.

