Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Warren County, Georgia this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Warren County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Aquinas High School at Warren County High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Warrenton, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 8B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edmund Burke Academy at Briarwood Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Warrenton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
