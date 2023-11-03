In Whitfield County, Georgia, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.

    • Whitfield County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Northwest Whitfield High School at Cedartown High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Cedartown, GA
    • Conference: 4A - Region 7
    Adairsville High School at Coahulla Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Dalton, GA
    • Conference: 3A - Region 6
