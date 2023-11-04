Bogdan Bogdanovic and his Atlanta Hawks teammates hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bogdanovic, in his most recent game (November 1 win against the Wizards), produced 12 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Bogdanovic's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-110)

Over 11.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Over 2.5 (+126) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+110)

Over 2.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Bogdanovic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pelicans conceded 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the league.

The Pelicans gave up 41.8 rebounds on average last season, fifth in the NBA.

The Pelicans were the eighth-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 24.9.

Defensively, the Pelicans gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 31 22 3 2 5 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.