The Atlanta Hawks, Dejounte Murray included, take the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Murray, in his last game (November 1 win against the Wizards), posted 24 points and eight assists.

With prop bets available for Murray, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-104)

Over 20.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+110)

Over 4.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-120)

Over 5.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Pelicans conceded 41.8 rebounds per contest last year, fifth in the league in that category.

The Pelicans allowed 24.9 assists per contest last season (eighth in the NBA).

On defense, the Pelicans allowed 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dejounte Murray vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 40 19 5 7 3 0 1 11/5/2022 42 22 10 11 1 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.