When the Nashville Predators square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated one goal and four assists.

He has a 2.4% shooting percentage, attempting 4.1 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 36 total goals (four per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

