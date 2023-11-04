The Texas State Bobcats (5-3) play a familiar opponent when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium in a Sun Belt showdown.

Texas State has struggled defensively, ranking 25th-worst in the FBS (410.9 yards allowed per game) this season. However, the defense ranks 12th-best, yielding an average of 472.1 yards per game. Georgia Southern's defense ranks 79th in the FBS with 382.8 total yards allowed per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 24th-best by generating 449.4 total yards per game.

Georgia Southern vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Texas State Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Texas State 449.4 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.1 (18th) 382.8 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.9 (95th) 128.8 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.8 (19th) 320.6 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.4 (38th) 19 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (109th) 17 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (72nd)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has racked up 2,456 yards (307 yards per game) while completing 66.2% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has run for 591 yards on 106 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

OJ Arnold has racked up 50 carries and totaled 330 yards with three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has registered 65 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 665 (83.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 91 times and has four touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has totaled 546 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 50 receptions.

Dalen Cobb has racked up 321 reciving yards (40.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has recorded 2,104 yards (263 ypg) on 177-of-260 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has racked up 854 yards on 118 carries while finding the end zone eight times.

Donerio Davenport has collected 232 yards on 55 carries, scoring one time.

Joey Hobert's 663 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 70 times and has totaled 51 catches and six touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has caught 35 passes for 452 yards (56.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kole Wilson has racked up 38 grabs for 444 yards, an average of 55.5 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

