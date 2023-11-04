Our projection model predicts the James Madison Dukes will beat the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Center Parc Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Georgia State vs. James Madison Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-5.5) Toss Up (53.5) James Madison 30, Georgia State 23

Week 10 Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

The Panthers are 5-2-0 ATS this year.

The Panthers have gone over in three of their seven games with a set total (42.9%).

The average total in Georgia State games this year is 3.3 more points than the point total of 53.5 in this outing.

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dukes have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

The Dukes have covered the spread five times in eight games.

In games it has played as 5.5-point favorites or more, James Madison has an ATS record of 1-3.

Out of eight Dukes games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 53.5 points, 3.7 more than the average point total for James Madison games this season.

Panthers vs. Dukes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 32.1 20.3 35 16.5 29.3 24 Georgia State 30.4 25.5 31.3 25.3 29.5 25.8

