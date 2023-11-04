Georgia State vs. James Madison: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Georgia State Panthers (6-2), with the 24th-ranked run offense in the country, will meet the No. 23 James Madison Dukes (8-0) and the first-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Dukes are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Georgia State matchup.
Georgia State vs. James Madison Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia State vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Georgia State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-5.5)
|54.5
|-225
|+185
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-5.5)
|54.5
|-230
|+188
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- South Alabama vs Troy
Georgia State vs. James Madison Betting Trends
- Georgia State is 5-2-0 ATS this year.
- James Madison has covered five times in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- The Dukes have covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.