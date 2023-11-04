Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 4, when the Virginia Cavaliers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets go head to head at 2:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Cavaliers. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (56.5) Virginia 31, Georgia Tech 30

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 ACC Predictions

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Virginia vs. Georgia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yellow Jackets have a 48.8% chance to win.

The Yellow Jackets have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Georgia Tech has a 4-1 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 1.5 points or more.

Five of the Yellow Jackets' seven games with a set total have hit the over (71.4%).

The average point total for Georgia Tech this season is 0.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The Cavaliers have a 55.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cavaliers have six wins in eight games against the spread this year.

Virginia is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

The Cavaliers have seen five of its eight games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 56.5 points, 7.7 more than the average point total for Virginia games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yellow Jackets vs. Cavaliers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia 23.9 30.9 27.7 24.3 23.8 31.3 Georgia Tech 31.8 31.8 36.0 32.8 25.3 28.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.