The Virginia Cavaliers (2-6) meet a fellow ACC opponent when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Scott Stadium.

Virginia is averaging 23.9 points per game on offense (92nd in the FBS), and ranks 106th defensively with 30.9 points allowed per game. While Georgia Tech's defense has been stuck in neutral, ranking fourth-worst by giving up 466.5 total yards per game, its offense ranks 17th-best with 459.3 total yards per contest.

Below in this article, we give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on The CW.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Key Statistics

Georgia Tech Virginia 459.3 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.3 (97th) 466.5 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.6 (64th) 191.5 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.4 (105th) 267.8 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.9 (57th) 14 (99th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (87th) 14 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (80th)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has been a dual threat for Georgia Tech this season. He has 2,122 passing yards (265.3 per game) while completing 61.7% of his passes. He's tossed 21 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 462 yards (57.8 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes has rushed for 545 yards on 98 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also added 14 catches, totaling 125 yards.

Eric Singleton Jr. has totaled 28 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 472 (59 yards per game). He's been targeted 47 times and has five touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has 34 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 416 yards (52 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Christian Leary has racked up 262 reciving yards (32.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Tony Muskett has thrown for 1,020 yards (127.5 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 63.4% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Perris Jones has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 360 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Kobe Pace has collected 266 yards on 80 attempts, scoring one time.

Malik Washington has hauled in 68 receptions for 935 yards (116.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Malachi Fields has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 498 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Sackett Wood Jr. has been the target of 11 passes and hauled in seven receptions for 123 yards, an average of 15.4 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Virginia or Georgia Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.