In a clash of ACC teams, the Virginia Cavaliers (2-6) will face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with Virginia favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: The CW
  • City: Charlottesville, Virginia
  • Venue: Scott Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Virginia (-1.5) 55.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Virginia (-2.5) 56.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Betting Trends

  • Georgia Tech has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
  • The Yellow Jackets are 4-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • Virginia is 6-2-0 ATS this season.
  • The Cavaliers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.