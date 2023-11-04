The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) take on a familiar opponent when they host the No. 14 Missouri Tigers (7-1) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Sanford Stadium in an SEC battle.

Georgia has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (seventh-best with 40.5 points per game) and scoring defense (seventh-best with 14.8 points allowed per game) this season. With 441.8 total yards per game on offense, Missouri ranks 29th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 38th, giving up 338.0 total yards per game.

Georgia vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Georgia Missouri 507.0 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.8 (37th) 272.1 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.0 (33rd) 172.1 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.6 (77th) 334.9 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.1 (20th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (8th) 10 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (108th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 2,467 yards (308.4 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 73% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 555 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 49 times for 251 yards (31.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 41 receptions for 566 yards (70.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Dominic Lovett has hauled in 35 receptions totaling 365 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has been the target of 29 passes and hauled in 20 catches for 341 yards, an average of 42.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has thrown for 2,236 yards on 69.7% passing while recording 15 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 150 yards with five scores.

Cody Schrader has rushed for 807 yards on 140 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Nathaniel Peat has run for 274 yards across 62 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III has racked up 898 receiving yards on 60 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Theo Wease has 36 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 440 yards (55.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Mookie Cooper's 28 grabs (on 33 targets) have netted him 359 yards (44.9 ypg).

