The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0), who have college football's fourth-ranked passing offense, take on the No. 14 Missouri Tigers (7-1) and their 19th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Bulldogs are double-digit, 15.5-point favorites. The over/under is 56.5 for the game.

Georgia has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (seventh-best with 40.5 points per game) and scoring defense (seventh-best with 14.8 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive standpoint, Missouri is putting up 441.8 total yards per game (30th-ranked). It ranks 38th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (338 total yards surrendered per game).

Georgia vs. Missouri Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Georgia vs Missouri Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -15.5 -105 -115 56.5 -105 -115 -750 +525

Georgia Recent Performance

While the Bulldogs have ranked eighth-worst in total yards per game over the last three games (548.7), they rank eighth-best on the defensive side of the ball (247 total yards allowed) during that time frame.

While the Bulldogs rank seventh-best in scoring offense over the last three contests (43.7 points per game), they've been less effective defensively with 17.7 points allowed per game (46th-ranked).

Georgia ranks 75th in the FBS with 186.3 passing yards allowed per game on defense over the last three games, but it has really been finding success on offense, as it ranks 10th-best with 337 passing yards per game during that time frame.

The Bulldogs rank 37th in rushing offense over the last three contests (211.7 rushing yards per game), but seventh-best in rushing defense during that stretch (60.7 rushing yards surrendered per game).

The Bulldogs have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their past three games.

In its past three contests, Georgia has hit the over.

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 15.5 points or more this season five times and failed to cover in all five.

Georgia games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (62.5%).

Georgia has been favored on the moneyline a total of seven times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Georgia has won all four games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -750 or shorter.

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.2% in this matchup.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 2,467 yards (308.4 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 73% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has racked up 555 yards on 96 carries while finding paydirt eight times as a runner.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 49 times for 251 yards (31.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' team-leading 566 yards as a receiver have come on 41 receptions (out of 53 targets) with four touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has caught 35 passes for 365 yards (45.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has a total of 341 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson has collected 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording five TFL and 27 tackles.

Georgia's tackle leader, Smael Mondon Jr., has 37 tackles, five TFL, and two sacks this year.

Tykee Smith has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 32 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

